Atlanta transferred Bummer (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Left shoulder inflammation sent Bummer to the injured list in late August, and although he began a throwing program Saturday, his move to the 60-day IL will officially rule him out for the rest of the season. He'll give up his place on the 40-man roster to Brett Wisely, who was claimed off waivers from San Francisco in a corresponding move.

