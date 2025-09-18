Braves' Aaron Bummer: Moves on 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta transferred Bummer (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Left shoulder inflammation sent Bummer to the injured list in late August, and although he began a throwing program Saturday, his move to the 60-day IL will officially rule him out for the rest of the season. He'll give up his place on the 40-man roster to Brett Wisely, who was claimed off waivers from San Francisco in a corresponding move.
