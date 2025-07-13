Bummer allowed three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out one batter over two innings in a no-decision as an opener against St. Louis on Saturday.

Bummer was tabbed to open the bullpen game for Atlanta and gave the team two innings. While he was able to keep the ball in the strike zone, throwing 21 of 33 pitches for strikes and issuing zero free passes, he was tagged for three runs in the second frame, with two of the runs coming on a Nolan Gorman homer. It's not yet clear how Atlanta plans to fill the rotation spot that opened when Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) landed on the injured list in early July, so Bummer could be called upon to fill the same role after the All-Star break, though the team figures to eventually settle upon a traditional starter.