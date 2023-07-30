Atlanta recalled Smith-Shawver from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of his scheduled start Sunday versus the Brewers at Truist Park.

The highly touted rookie is likely just making a spot start for Atlanta, as the team is expected to get Max Fried (forearm) back from the 60-day injured list next week to permanently fill the vacant fifth spot in the rotation. In his first stint with the big club before he was demoted to Gwinnett on June 26, Smith-Shawver made four appearances (three starts) and turned in a 1-0 record, 4.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB across 16.2 innings.