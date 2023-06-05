Smith-Shawver could make a start for Atlanta on Friday or Saturday versus the Nationals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Michael Soroka was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett earlier Monday, freeing up a spot in the rotation. Smith-Shawver made his major-league debut in relief Sunday in Arizona after Soroka struggled early on in his start, and the rookie fired 2.1 scoreless frames with three strikeouts. The 20-year-old barely has more than 100 professional innings under his belt, but his upside warrants rostering in most leagues.