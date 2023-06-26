Atlanta optioned Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Though Smith-Shawver was fast-tracked to the big leagues after he began the season at High-A Rome and pitched just 19 innings above the Double-A level, Atlanta evidently decided that the 20-year-old needed some more seasoning in the minors. Over his three starts and one extended relief appearance, Smith-Shawver struck out 15 batters in 16.2 innings and submitted a 1.14 WHIP, but he was stung by the long ball, as he allowed five home runs during that stretch. Atlanta called up Dereck Rodriguez from Gwinnett in a corresponding move to give the club a fresh relief arm heading into a three-game series with Minnesota, but Michael Soroka is likely to be called up from Gwinnett on Wednesday to start against the Twins in what would have been Smith-Shawver's turn through the rotation, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com.