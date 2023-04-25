Smith-Shawver has not allowed an earned run while striking out 17 in nine innings through two starts for High-A Rome.

We knew entering the season that Smith-Shawver had an electric arsenal, but the key to his excellent start to the season is his 8.6 percent walk rate, which is much more manageable than the 13 percent mark he logged at Single-A. At 20 years old, Smith-Shawver is also one of the youngest pitchers at High-A, and it wouldn't be surprising if Atlanta bumped him to Double-A if he keeps stacking starts of this caliber.