Smith-Shawver is on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Gwinnett with right shoulder inflammation, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

He was placed on the IL Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 21. Smith-Shawver is Atlanta's top prospect and he reached the majors this season as a 20-year-old starting pitching prospect, which is a rare feat. With Kyle Wright (shoulder) amid a rehab assignment, Darius Vines and Jared Shuster could be short-term options for spot starts at the big-league level.