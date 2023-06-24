Smith-Shawver did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks over 3.1 innings against the Reds. He struck out four.

Atlanta staked Smith-Shawver to an early 5-0 lead, but the right-hander gave it all back before exiting with one out in the fourth. He served up three home runs, more than he allowed in his first three appearances combined (two). It was an outing to forget in one of the game's most hitter-friendly parks, but Smith-Shawver still has a 4.32 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 16.2 total innings -- impressive for a 20-year-old in his first exposure to big-league hitters. He tentatively lines up to face the Twins at home next week.