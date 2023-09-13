Smith-Shawver was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
Smith-Shawver's latest stint in the majors lasted just a couple days and he did not make an appearance. Atlanta has swapped him out in favor of Jared Shuster.
