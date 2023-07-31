Atlanta optioned Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

As anticipated, Smith-Shawver was just up with Atlanta for a spot start after he was recalled ahead of Sunday's game against the Brewers. Though Atlanta came away with an 8-6 victory, Smith-Shawver was denied the win after tossing five innings and giving up three hits and four hits and four walks. Atlanta is set to return Max Fried (forearm) from the 60-day injured list Friday or Saturday to fill the vacant spot in the rotation, but Smith-Shawver could be back with the big club as soon as next week, when a temporary sixth starter will be needed for the Aug. 12 doubleheader with the Mets.