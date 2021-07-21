Atlanta reinstated Jackson (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Though Travis d'Arnaud (thumb) is expected to remain sidelined through mid-August, Jackson wasn't needed to provide catching depth at the big-league level with Atlanta having acquired a pair of veteran backstops (Stephen Vogt and Kevan Smith) while the 25-year-old was on the shelf. Jackson will likely share time behind the plate at Gwinnett with William Contreras, who was demoted shortly before the All-Star break after struggling at the dish during his time as Atlanta's No. 1 catcher. Jackson enjoyed a productive rehab assignment at Triple-A, going 17-for-60 (.283 average) with four home runs, seven doubles and 15 RBI in 14 games.