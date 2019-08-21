Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett prior to Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Brian McCann was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain, and he is expected to miss a couple weeks. Tyler Flowers will serve as the primary catcher. Jackson has significant raw power (.286 ISO, 25 HR in 81 games at Triple-A), but he has not hit above .225 since he was at Double-A in 2017.

