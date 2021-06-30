Jackson (hamstring/finger) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Jackson was on a rehab assignment earlier in the month while recovering from a left hamstring strain, but he suffered an injury to his pinkie finger that forced him to pause his activities. The catcher was transferred to the 60-day IL and isn't eligible to return until this weekend, but he'll resume his rehab assignment Wednesday and could be back with the major-league club in the near future.
More News
-
Braves' Alex Jackson: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Braves' Alex Jackson: Injures finger on rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Alex Jackson: Rehabbing at Triple-A•
-
Braves' Alex Jackson: Out with hamstring strain•
-
Braves' Alex Jackson: In lineup again•
-
Braves' Alex Jackson: Comes up empty in Friday's start•