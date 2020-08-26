The Braves recalled Jackson from their alternate training site Wednesday.
Atlanta optioned Jackson to its alternate training site Tuesday to clear a spot on the active roster for outfielder Ronald Acuna, but the backstop will be able to rejoin the Braves for the day as the team's 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Yankees. Tyler Flowers and Travis d'Arnaud are both expected to make one start at catcher apiece during the twin bill, so Jackson will likely just be serving as a pinch-hitting option off the bench.