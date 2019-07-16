Jackson went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI for Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Monday's two-homer game was Jackson's fourth time accomplishing the feat, and he now has a career-high 20 home runs this season, including eight over the past 12 games. The catcher recorded 20 RBI during those 12 games to add to his total of 47 at the Triple-A level in 2019. However, he's a bit of a one-trick pony, as he carries a slash line of .239/.325/.561 and a 17:73 K:BB through 58 games this year with Triple-A Gwinnett. It's possible Jackson could get called up when rosters expand in early September or if injuries to Brian McCann or Tyler Flowers occur, but it's unlikely that he would see regular playing time in the immediate future at the major-league level.