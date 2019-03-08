Braves' Alex Jackson: Could make Opening Day roster
Jackson has made a strong impression on the Braves' coaching staff and could break camp on the 25-man roster, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
With a fairly light early schedule that features plenty of off days, Atlanta could carry an extra bench player instead of loading up their pitching staff, creating an opening for Jackson on the roster that would allow the club to use Tyler Flowers and Brian McCann as pinch hitters. Jackson's stay in the majors would likely to brief, but it's clear the 23-year-old still has a place in the organization's future plans despite his rough 2018 at the plate for Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett.
