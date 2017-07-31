Braves' Alex Jackson: Earns promotion to Double-A
Jackson was promoted from High-A Florida to Double-A Mississippi on Sunday.
After disappointing in his first three professional seasons with the Mariners, Jackson is starting to make good on the potential that made him the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 first-year player draft, though it took an offseason trade to the Braves in order for it to happen. The 21-year-old's plate discipline (13:74 BB:K in 282 plate appearances this season) still leaves something to be desired, but his resurgent power (31 extra-base hits, .502 slugging percentage) earned him a promotion to the Southern League. Jackson's outlook in dynasty leagues has also improved thanks to a move from outfield to catcher, though it remains uncertain that he'll be able to stick behind the plate at the big-league level.
