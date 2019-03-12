Braves' Alex Jackson: Heads to Triple-A
The Braves optioned Jackson to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
With six hits -- three from extra bases -- and only five strikeouts in 22 at-bats during Grapefruit League play, Jackson turned some heads this spring and might have cemented himself as the organization's No. 3 catcher behind big leaguers Brian McCann and Tyler Flowers. Jackson's defense remains more questionable than his bat, so he may need to show some improvement in the latter area before the Braves consider keeping him in the big leagues for an extended stretch.
