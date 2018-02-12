Braves' Alex Jackson: Invited to spring training
Jackson has received a non-roster invite to spring training.
Jackson spent 2017 at Double-A Mississippi, where he slashed .255/.317/.427. The 22-year-old catcher has shown steady improvement throughout his first four seasons in the minors, especially at the plate. He'll need to focus his attention on improving defensively behind the dish if he wants to make it to the major leagues.
