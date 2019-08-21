Braves' Alex Jackson: Likely headed to majors
Jackson (undiclosed) received a clean bill of health after exiting his game Tuesday at Triple-A Gwinnett and is expected to be promoted to the majors ahead of the Braves' game Wednesday against the Marlins, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Though Jackson was pulled from his contest at Gwinnett shortly after Brian McCann (knee) exited the Braves' 5-1 win over the Marlins, the former's departure was apparently for injury-related reasons and not a precautionary move. In any case, Jackson's injury wasn't anything concerning, so he'll likely head to Atlanta with McCann set to land on the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's series finale versus Miami. While McCann is on the shelf, Jackson likely won't be asked to play more than one or two times per week behind Tyler Flowers, who takes over as the team's new top backstop.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...