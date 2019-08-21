Jackson (undiclosed) received a clean bill of health after exiting his game Tuesday at Triple-A Gwinnett and is expected to be promoted to the majors ahead of the Braves' game Wednesday against the Marlins, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Though Jackson was pulled from his contest at Gwinnett shortly after Brian McCann (knee) exited the Braves' 5-1 win over the Marlins, the former's departure was apparently for injury-related reasons and not a precautionary move. In any case, Jackson's injury wasn't anything concerning, so he'll likely head to Atlanta with McCann set to land on the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's series finale versus Miami. While McCann is on the shelf, Jackson likely won't be asked to play more than one or two times per week behind Tyler Flowers, who takes over as the team's new top backstop.