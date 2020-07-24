Jackson is expected to start at catcher Friday against the Mets since Travis d'Arnaud (illness) and Tyler Flowers (illness) didn't travel with the team, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Flowers and d'Arnaud both tested negative for COVID-19, but they remain in Atlanta since they're exhibiting symptoms. Jackson appeared in four games for the Braves last season and went hitless in 15 plate appearances, but he should edge out William Contreras for the start, since the latter has yet to play at the Triple-A level. It's unclear when the two veteran catchers are expected to rejoin the team.