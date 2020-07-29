Jackson was optioned to the Braves' alternate training site Wednesday.
Jackson and William Contreras were needed for the first several games with both Travis d'Arnaud and Tyler Flowers out with illness, but both primary backstop options are now healthy and back with the team. Jackson went 2-for-7 during his brief time with the team but struck out four times.
