Jackson was promoted from Double-A Mississippi to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

After struggling in his first three seasons of professional ball with the Mariners, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 first-year player draft revived his flagging stock after being dealt to Atlanta prior to the 2017 campaign. Jackson posted an .808 OPS across two stops last season, but hasn't been nearly as productive at the plate in 2018 at Mississippi, slashing a meager .200/.282/.329. The Braves were evidently pleased by the strides Jackson made defensively, so he'll move up a rung on the minor-league ladder and share time with Jonathan Morales and Chris Sewart behind the dish.

