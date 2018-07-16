Braves' Alex Jackson: Promoted to Triple-A
Jackson was promoted from Double-A Mississippi to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.
After struggling in his first three seasons of professional ball with the Mariners, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 first-year player draft revived his flagging stock after being dealt to Atlanta prior to the 2017 campaign. Jackson posted an .808 OPS across two stops last season, but hasn't been nearly as productive at the plate in 2018 at Mississippi, slashing a meager .200/.282/.329. The Braves were evidently pleased by the strides Jackson made defensively, so he'll move up a rung on the minor-league ladder and share time with Jonathan Morales and Chris Sewart behind the dish.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...