The Braves officially recalled Jackson from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Jackson will get his first big-league promotion after the Braves' top two catchers -- Brian McCann (hamstring) and Tyler Flowers (hand) -- both exited Saturday's game against the Marlins with injuries. McCann was subsequently placed on the 10-day injured list and will likely be sidelined for at least a couple days, while Flowers is listed as day-to-day after avoiding any structural damage to his hand when he was struck by a 98-mile-per-hour fastball. Flowers is still presumably dealing with some soreness, however, so Jackson will receive his first major-league start Sunday against the Marlins, according to 680 The Fan Atlanta.

