Jackson was added to the Braves' 40-man roster Tuesday.

Jackson and several other prospects had their contracts selected by Atlanta in order to protect them from the Rule 5 draft. While he has big-time pedigree (No. 6 overall pick in 2014 by Seattle) and plus power, Jackson has struggled to hit in the upper levels of the minors. He posted strikeout rates north of 30 percent at Double-A and Triple-A while hitting just .201 across those two stops in 2018. Look for him to spend the bulk of 2019 back at Triple-A working on improving his on-base skills.

