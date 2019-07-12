Braves' Alex Jackson: Providing power at Triple-A
Jackson went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three runs scored and six RBI for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
The 23-year-old now has 17 homers on the season for Gwinnett, leaving him two shy of tying his previous career high in the minors. Jackson's .229/.321/.526 slash line and 17:68 BB:K through 55 games mark him as a fairly one-dimensional player, though, and he might never be anything more than a depth catching option or utility bench player in the big leagues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Whether your looking at an extra short or extra long scoring period fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 16
Whether your league is going with the extra short four-day scoring period or extra long 11-day...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start