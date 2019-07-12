Jackson went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three runs scored and six RBI for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

The 23-year-old now has 17 homers on the season for Gwinnett, leaving him two shy of tying his previous career high in the minors. Jackson's .229/.321/.526 slash line and 17:68 BB:K through 55 games mark him as a fairly one-dimensional player, though, and he might never be anything more than a depth catching option or utility bench player in the big leagues.