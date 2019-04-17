Jackson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Jackson is no longer needed at the big-league level with Brian McCann (hamstring) back from the injured list, so he'll head back to the minors to continue his development. The 23-year-old backstop appeared in just three games during his brief stint in the majors, going 0-for-10 with a walk and a trio of strikeouts.

