The Braves reassigned Jackson to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

After struggling at the plate while mostly serving as an outfielder in his first three professional seasons with the Mariners, the No. 6 overall pick of the 2014 first-year player draft has boosted his stock in dynasty settings since being dealt to the Braves in November 2016. In addition to moving back to catcher -- the position he played in high school -- Jackson displayed the premium power that had eluded him during his time with the Mariners, finishing his first season in the Atlanta system with an .808 OPS across two levels. That earned Jackson an invitation to major-league spring training, and he'll now look to apply the instruction he received to what will likely be a full-season assignment at Double-A Mississippi. If the 22-year-old displays further improvement defensively and reduces his strikeout rate this season, he could make a big climb up prospect lists.