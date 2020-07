Jackson will start in Saturday's contest against the Mets, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Jackson started in Friday's season opener with Travis d'Arnaud (illness) and Tyler Flowers (illness) both sidelined, and he went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts. However, manager Brian Snitker was impressed with the 24-year-old's defensive performance and said that he'll start once again Saturday. Jackson went hitless in four games with the Braves last season.