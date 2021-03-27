Jackson will open the season as Atlanta's backup catcher, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Jackson beat out William Contreras for the role of Travis d'Arnaud's understudy. That may not actually indicate good things for Jackson's future, however, as Contreras will get to continue his development while playing regularly at the Triple-A level while Jackson plays infrequently in the big leagues. If d'Arnaud gets hurt at any point this season, there's no guarantee it will be Jackson and not Contreras who earns the majority of the starts in his absence.