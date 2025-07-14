Atlanta has selected Lodise with the 60th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Lodise's collegiate resume has some peaks and valleys, and even during his 2025 ACC Player Of the Year campaign, there were some holes in his swing. He did his best work as a 19-year-old playing in the Atlantic Sun Conference and the Coastal Plain League and then this spring in his age-21 season at Florida State, slashing .394/.462/.705 with 17 home runs, a 20 percent strikeout rate and a 9.8 percent walk rate. He hit .295 with one home run and a 17:4 K:BB in 15 Cape Cod League games in 2024 after registering an 82 wRC+ and 25.1 percent strikeout rate in his first year at Florida State. He's an average runner with a chance to stick at shortstop, but he may need to move to third base, where his plus arm would be a weapon. Lodise's lack of consistency in college, particularly his lack of a standout showing as a younger player in a challenging league, should lead to skepticism about how much of his junior year success will translate in pro ball.