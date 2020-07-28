Riley isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays.
Riley went 2-for-14 with a solo home run and five strikeouts as he started in each of the first four games of the season for Atlanta. However, he'll take a seat as Johan Camargo gets the nod at the hot corner Tuesday, batting seventh.
