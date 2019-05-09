Riley went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI for Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old is the hottest hitter in the International League at the moment, if not the entire minors, slashing .469/.544/1.204 over the last 13 games with 10 homers -- including three separate two-HR performances in the last eight contests. More importantly for his chances of making a big-league debut in 2019, Riley got the start in left field Wednesday, his first appearance in the outfield during his minor-league career. Josh Donaldson is healthy at third base for Atlanta and has an .846 OPS, but Ender Inciarte has a .640 mark, and the club could easily shift Ronald Acuna to center field to open up a corner outfield spot for Riley if Inciarte's struggles continue too much longer.