Atlanta placed Riley on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained lower abdominal muscle.

Riley spent a couple weeks on the injured list in July with an abdominal strain and is now back on the IL after aggravating the injury in Sunday's win over the Reds. He will be eligible for activation Aug. 14, but it's possible -- if not likely -- that Riley will require longer than a minimum-length absence. Nacho Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to replaced Riley on the active roster and is expected to step in as Atlanta's everyday third baseman.