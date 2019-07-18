Riley went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers.

The rookie is now hitting .159 (7-for-44) through 12 games in July with a rough 4:19 BB:K, although he's still supplied some pop with two homers and six RBI. Riley is picking a bad time to slump with Ender Inciarte (back) about to come off the IL, but it remains to be seen how Atlanta will handle the upcoming competition for at-bats in the outfield.