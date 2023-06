Riley went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

Riley's blast to left-center field off Joe Ryan was one of five Atlanta homers in the team's first 10 plate appearances on the night. The third baseman is enjoying a strong finish to June, slashing .317/.417/.561 over the last 10 games with a 6:5 BB:K, and on the season Riley's up to 14 homers and 40 RBI in 79 contests.