Riley went 2-for-5 with a home run, a walk, two total runs and three total RBI in a 14-4 victory versus Colorado on Monday.

Riley opened the scoring for Atlanta with his two-run shot to right field in the third inning, and he tacked on an RBI single in the seventh. The long ball was his second over his past three contests following a nine-game stretch during which he went just 6-for-33 without any homers. While Riley has been overshadowed by the MVP-level seasons of teammates Ronald Acuna and Matt Olson, he's performed very well in his own right, reaching the 30-homer mark for the third straight campaign while tallying 81 RBI, three steals and a .274/.336/.504 slash line over 578 plate appearances.