Riley went 4-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 10-0 rout of the Cubs.

The third baseman was at the forefront of the charge for Atlanta, taking Kyle Hendricks deep in the first inning. Riley is suddenly red hot, hitting .462 (12-for-26) over his last nine games with all three of his homers on the season, and perhaps most impressively he has a strong 6:6 BB:K over that stretch. If the 24-year-old continues to control the strike zone, a breakout campaign should follow.