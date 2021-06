Riley went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI double during Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Phillies.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring Tuesday with an RBI double during the first inning, and he also tied the game 5-5 with a solo shot during the eighth. Riley has a .352/.419/.703 slash line with eight home runs, eight doubles, 20 RBI and 16 runs in his past 25 games.