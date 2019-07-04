Riley went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Phillies.

Riley's three-run blast during the sixth inning chased Phillies starter Nick Pivetta and helped the Braves take control with a four-run cushion. The 22-year-old is slashing .266/.317/.578 with 15 home runs through his first 45 major-league games and shown no signs of slowing down.

