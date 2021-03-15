Riley has cleared all COVID-19-related protocols and is scheduled to rejoin Atlanta's Grapefruit League lineup Wednesday against the Orioles, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Manager Brian Snitker said earlier Monday that Riley would likely be away from the team for a few days, but the skipper wouldn't go into specifics about why the 24-year-old was going to miss time. As suspected, O'Brien's report confirms that Riley's absence was related to COVID-19 protocols, but he apparently won't be forced to quarantine even while he remains out of the lineup for the next two days. Riley took batting practice with the team prior to Monday's game against the Twins, so he should be ready to play Wednesday when eligible to do so.