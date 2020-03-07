Riley went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

He crushed an Eduardo Rodriguez offering over the left-field wall in the fourth inning for his second homer of the spring. Riley is making a strong case for a roster spot so far, slashing .333/.364/.667 through 22 plate appearances with a reasonable 1:4 BB:K, but the 22-year-old will need to convince the coaching staff he's a better option at third base than Johan Camargo if he wants to avoid being sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin the season.