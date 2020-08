Riley went 2-for-4 with a single and a two-run home run in Monday's 13-8 loss to the Phillies.

This was Riley's first multi-hit game of the season. Putting bat to ball with consistency has been a problem for Riley, who entered with the night with a 37.2 K%, but Johan Camargo is in a similar funk and does not appear to be an immediate threat to usurp Riley as the primary third baseman.