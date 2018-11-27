Riley may spend some time in the outfield in spring training, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The Braves still view Riley as their third baseman of the future, but with Josh Donaldson in on a one-year deal, he's blocked at that position in the short term. The 21-year-old hit a solid .282/.346/.464 in 75 games with Triple-A Gwinnett last season, suggesting that he could be ready to make the leap to the big leagues. He likely won't break camp with the team, but he's not far from forcing the Braves to give him major-league at-bats, which could come either in an outfield corner or as an injury replacement.