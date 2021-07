Riley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Mets.

Riley took Jacob deGrom deep in the first inning to give Atlanta the lead. He was the only hitter to homer off deGrom in his last seven starts. The 24-year-old is slashing .280/.359/.476 with 14 long balls, 39 RBI and 40 runs in 314 plate appearances. He is batting .333 over his last eight games.