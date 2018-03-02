Riley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's split-squad game against the Tigers.

The Braves' top infield prospect had been 0-for-8 to begin the spring coming into the game, but he was able to flash his tremendous power potential. Riley is still only 20 years old and isn't yet on the 40-man roster, so there's no chance of him breaking camp with the big club, but after a strong showing at Double-A to end last season, he could force his way into the picture at third base very quickly if he keeps slugging.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories