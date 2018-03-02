Riley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's split-squad game against the Tigers.

The Braves' top infield prospect had been 0-for-8 to begin the spring coming into the game, but he was able to flash his tremendous power potential. Riley is still only 20 years old and isn't yet on the 40-man roster, so there's no chance of him breaking camp with the big club, but after a strong showing at Double-A to end last season, he could force his way into the picture at third base very quickly if he keeps slugging.