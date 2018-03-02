Braves' Austin Riley: Crushes first spring homer Thursday
Riley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's split-squad game against the Tigers.
The Braves' top infield prospect had been 0-for-8 to begin the spring coming into the game, but he was able to flash his tremendous power potential. Riley is still only 20 years old and isn't yet on the 40-man roster, so there's no chance of him breaking camp with the big club, but after a strong showing at Double-A to end last season, he could force his way into the picture at third base very quickly if he keeps slugging.
More News
-
Spring Takes: Harvey, Andujar impress
Our Scott White discusses an encouraging first outing for forgotten man Matt Harvey and some...
-
Duda limits Royals sleepers
The Kansas City Royals added Lucas Duda to the lineup, which might make their offense slightly...
-
Podcast: How to draft outfielders
Taking a broad look at the outfield position with our overall strategies, some players we love...
-
20-team Dynasty Draft Results
Check out the results of a deep, keep-forever dynasty draft with industry experts.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...