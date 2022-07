Riley went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run in a 7-2 win against the Angels on Saturday.

Riley did his damage early with singles in the first and third innings and a two-run home run in the fourth to bring home Atlanta's final two runs of the game. The 25-year-old has opened the second half strong with two multi-hit games and two extra-base hits to raise his line to .292/.353/.586 with 28 home runs, 58 runs and 63 RBI.