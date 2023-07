Riley went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBI in Friday's win against Miami.

Riley's solo shot in the third inning was his 15th home run of the season. The 26-year-old slugger hasn't looked like himself for most of the year but he's starting to catch fire; over his last 12 games in June, Riley slashed .320/.404/.600 with four home runs and a 6:6 BB:K. His season line is up to .270/.337/.459 through 359 plate appearances.