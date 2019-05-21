Riley went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Monday's 4-1 victory over the Giants.

The rookie slugger has been stellar in his first week at the MLB level; he's knocked three homers with a .409 average in 22 at-bats. It looks like Riley is going to force the Braves to keep him in the lineup, even when Ender Inciarte (back) returns. He should be owned in all standard leagues at this point.