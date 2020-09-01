site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-austin-riley-drives-in-three-runs | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Austin Riley: Drives in three runs
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Riley went 2-for-5 with a three-run triple in Monday's 6-3 win over Boston.
Riley slapped a three-run triple to give the Braves a 5-2 lead in the fifth inning. The 23-year-old has 10 extra-base hits and a .757 OPS in 108 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read